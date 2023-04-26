The local mixed team Peach City Dragons went out for a cruise down the river channel. (Penticton Paddle Sports)

Dragon boating down the Penticton channel

Penticton dragon boaters are just starting their season and hosting a free try-it day May 6

What a perfect first day for a paddle.

The Penticton Paddle Sports’ local mixed team Peach City Dragons went out for a cruise down the river channel on Tuesday.

Dragon boating season is just getting underway in Penticton.

The association is offering a try dragon boating day for free on May 6.

The newly merged organization is made up of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Society and Penticton Racing Canoe Club, which formerly operated together out of the Skaha Lake boathouse.

The try-it event starts at 10 a.m. at the Skaha Lake Park boathouse. The association is also offering dragon boat lessons starting May 15.

READ MORE: Give dragon boating a try

