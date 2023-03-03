Double the generosity for Penticton kids with developmental challenges

New campaign will support kids like Hudson Suh, whose family credits OSNS for his continued success

Hudson Suh with Angela Niehe, Senior Interventionist for the Autism Intervention Program at the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)

For Hudson Suh, the services made available at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre have been life-changing.

Born with a potentially fatal heart condition, Suh’s journey of strength and determination has inspired a new Penticton-based fundraiser.

Donations made to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre from now until March 31, will be matched and doubled by Wildstone Construction, in support of kids in need like Suh and the thousands of others across the South Okanagan who attend the Penticton-based centre.

“Each week we are reminded of the empathy in our community,” said Megan Windeler, a philanthropy associate at OSNS.

“Due to shortfalls in government funding, we depend on the generosity of the South Okanagan for the highest quality of treatment care. We are so excited for this campaign led by Wildstone Construction.”

Suh, who currently attends OSNS’ Autism Intervention Program, recently had his story highlighted by the centre.

It started when he had to live in hospital from birth to 10 months.

Suh had his first heart surgery at six months and a lifesaving heart transplant at seven months.

One month later, he had post-transplant complications resulting in multi-organ failure and a brain injury in his frontal lobe.

Living so much of his life in the hospital put Hudson at a disadvantage in learning to crawl, walk, talk and develop as other children do, the centre says.

But since moving to the Okanagan in 2020 and having his early intervention services transferred to OSNS, much has changed.

“OSNS has greatly impacted our family in a positive way,” wrote Suh’s parents, Tiffany and Joe. “We are very thankful to everyone at OSNS for their part in Huddy’s development. The way Huddy started life wasn’t ideal, the odds were against him in every single sense of the word. Everybody who has had a hand in Huddy’s life at OSNS has allowed him to grow and flourish into the little boy that he is today.”

The Penticton centre has been helping children with developmental challenges since 1978, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

Donations this March can be made at osns.org/donate, or in person at the 103-550 Carmi Avenue location.

Wildstone Construction will match donations up to $3,000.

