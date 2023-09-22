Compassion training opens for Kelowna businesses on homelessness

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting the workshops to help people better understand homelessness

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission wants to help businesses build on compassion with new Community Coaching workshops.

Supported by the city of Kelowna and the Uptown Rutland Association, the Gospel Mission wants to equip businesses with the necessary tools to act with kindness and confidence when responding to homelessness.

Valley First took part in the pilot workshop to gain a better understanding of factors and challenges the unhoused are facing.

Jassie Kakoschke, branch manager at Valley First said the team also learned practical tips and tactics on how to deal with someone in distress and keep the businesses safe.

“The KGM team created a safe environment to ask candid questions and express some genuine emotions which led to a real and fruitful dialogue,” said Kakoschke.

The workshops will dive into understanding homelessness, available supports, and effective communication to assist people in engaging with the unhoused in a respectful manner.

“Crime and safety and homelessness are top priorities for council and these innovative workshops are one way that we are helping our community partners to promote safety in our community,” saidKelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Learn more or register for the workshops by emailing info@kelownagospelmission.ca.

“The fact that there is already a long waiting list for these workshops is evidence that we are addressing a real need in the community,” said Carmen Rempel, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director.

