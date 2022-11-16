Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Penticton Jiu-Jitsu star get to California

Jeddah Wood is set to compete in southern California from Dec. 7 to 11

Ji-Jitsu star Jeddah Wood is going to go to Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11 for the world championships. (Submitted)

A rising star in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is getting “overwhelming” support from the community she hopes to soon represent on the international stage.

More than $3,600 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe page for Jeddah Wood, a 16-year-old Penticton athlete who is set to compete in the World No-Gi championships in Anaheim, Calif. from Dec. 7 to 11.

Within 24 hours of opening, the page raised nearly $3,000 in support of Wood’s journey to southern California. In three days total, the community has come together to contribute more than half of the page’s fundraising goal of $6,000.

Money will be used for Wood’s flights, accommodations and living expenses while she aims to win a gold medal.

In July, Wood competed in her first adult tournament and won, capturing gold in her division on a rear-naked choke at a showcase in Port Coquitlam. Two weeks later, she won another gold medal at the CBJJF Provincial championships in Burnaby.

”I am very fortunate to have the support of my family, who have made significant sacrifices toward my success in the sport,” Wood said.

Despite her emergence on the international stage, the Penticton-based competitor still plans on still appearing at all local tournaments.

“We’re just so happy to see the support that’s out there in the community for Jeddah,” her father, Josh, said. “It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Wood is currently preparing for the Anaheim-hosted event and plans on competing in other high-profile showcases across North America within the next year.

The 16-year-old is a student at Penticton Secondary and has been training since she was nine.

“As far back as I can remember, Jiu-Jitsu has been a primary focus in my life,” Wood said. “I’m proud of my success in the Kid’s division, but now that I’m older, I want to take things to the next level.”

Wood’s GoFundMe can be found here.

