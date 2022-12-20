Community Foundation announces $227k in grant funding for South Okanagan

Grants have been distributed to school food programs, Discovery House and more

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan is distributing more than $220,000 in grants for 2023.

The grants will go to support 33 local organizations across the South Okanagan and Similkameen Valley.

“Foundation grants are the cornerstone of our annual funding calendar,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the Community Foundation. “We purposely take a wide view with these grants and have the flexibility to support organizations in ways that go beyond traditional funding for programming.”

The total list of recipients and what the funds will go to are below:

* Agur Lake Camp Society: Hiring of a Summer Campground Assistant for this wheelchair-accessible, barrier-free camp.

* Cawston Primary School PAC: Support for the school’s Subsidized Lunch Program for students experiencing food insecurity.

* CMHA – South Okanagan Similkameen Branch: Purchase of portable and adjustable tables to improve the accessibility of Club House programs.

* Columbia Elementary PAC: Dishwasher upgrade to improve the safety and environmental sustainability of the school’s meal programs.

* Dragonfly Pond Family Society: “Family Get Together” peer-to-peer support program for families of children with disabilities and complex care needs.

* Kaleden Community Association: “Making Kaleden and the KVR More Welcome” project.

* Lower Similkameen Community Services Society: Support for seniors’ services and programming in Keremeos.

* NeighbourLink Summerland: Holiday outreach program for isolated and vulnerable seniors.

* Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs: Support for Summerland Youth Centre operations and programming.

* Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society: Strategic planning and associated organizational development activities.

* Okanagan Tree Fruit Project Society: Support for the continued delivery of Produce Rescue and Collaborative Harvest programs.

* Oliver Senior Centre Society: Upgrading the Society’s computers and technology.

* OneSky Community Resources: Expansion of the Harm Reduction Peer Supports program.

* Osoyoos Seniors Centre Association: Upgrades to the Centre’s building security system.

* OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre: “Hand in Hand” Parent Peer Support pilot program for parents of children with developmental challenges.

* Penticton & District Community Arts Council: Funding to increase staffing for the Council’s “Arts Matter” program.

* Penticton Academy of Music Society: Support for the Society’s music and dramatic arts education and programming.

* Penticton and Area Access Centre: Funding for the Centre’s Triage Receptionist service: improving clients’ timely access to appropriate resources and assistance.

* Penticton Art Gallery: Support for the “Ignite the Arts” Festival of art and culture.

* Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning Society: Smartboard purchase to improve learning opportunities for children with autism spectrum disorder.

* Penticton High School: Cafeteria Building the food production capacity of School District 67’s Brown Bag lunch program.

* Penticton Soupateria Society: Walk-in freezer repair and food supplies purchases to sustain this daily free meal program for people in need.

* Princess Margaret Secondary: Support for “Maggie’s Lunch,” a free student meal program for students experiencing food insecurity.

* Ryga Festival Society: Upgrading the Society’s computer hardware.

* School District 67: “Family Play Time” physical literacy project for schoolchildren and their families.

* Similkameen Starfish Pack Program: Funding for this food security program for schoolchildren and their families.

* South Okanagan Integrated Services: Supporting the operations and programming of the Cindy Taylor Safe Home. * (*denotes multi-year funding commitment)

* South Okanagan Loss Society: Grief counselling program for children, youth, and their families.

* South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society: Improved health and wellness benefits for Society staff.

* South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society: “SNUG Club” program for older youth facing issues such as mental illness, isolation and poverty.

* Summerland Community Arts Council: Hiring a Coordinator to support the expansion of the Council’s Summer Arts Program.

* Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre: Continued operations and expansion of the “Seed To Feed” food security program.

* Vermilion Forks Elementary School: Before and after school care program for students in need of additional academic and social supports.

* Penticton Recovery Resource Society: Support to subsidize a primary addiction recovery treatment bed at Discovery House.

