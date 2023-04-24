Come Try Dragon Boating in Penticton on May 6

All the equipment is provided for the free practice

As the summer draws closer, so is the chance to get out onto the lake and give dragon boating a try in Penticton.

The Penticton Paddle Sports Association is hosting the free dragon boat practice on May 6.

The newly merged organization is made up of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Society and Penticton Racing Canoe Club, which formerly operated together out of the Skaha Lake boathouse.

All of the equipment for the dragon boat practice is provided, and people interested in giving the sport a try will get a chance to go out on the water and learn the basics of paddling a dragon boat.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Skaha Lake Park boathouse.

Penticton’s paddling community is always looking for new men and women to join the sport and learning to paddle dragon boat is the best way to begin. Teams representing all ages and abilities and walks of life exist in Penticton.

For those wanting to learn more, they are invited to take part in the upcoming introduction to dragon boat lesson series, Monday and Wednesday nights, starting May 15. The course will cover the fundamentals of the sport.

Thanks to the generosity of the South Okanagan Laser and Skin Care Centre, there are two spaces reserved in our upcoming introduction to dragon boat lessons for individuals who face financial adversities.

There is also further funding available for those qualifying individuals to continue with the sport. If you are low-income and interested in the opportunity, or know someone who may benefit, please contact the Penticton Paddle Sports Association directly.

