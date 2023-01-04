Colour returned to Highway 3A at the “S” curves over the holidays. The coloured icicles provide motorists with a startling blast of colour as they make their way in or out of the canyon. (Facebook)

Colourful ice returns to Highway 3A between Twin Lakes and Kaleden

The yearly tradition continues to brighten up the winter

With the weather expected to warm above freezing, it may be your last chance to catch a bit of colour on Highway 3A.

The painted ice has returned once again as part of the yearly tradition.

Not far from the turn-off from Highway 97 in Kaleden, an anonymous resident has taken to colouring the waterfalls at the base along the “S” curve every year.

There are rumours that it is a woman from Keremeos who has put on the colourful winter ice display but that has never been confirmed.

If you do want to check it out, make sure you pay attention to road conditions and check DriveBC before you head out.

