‘Coffee with a Cop’ completes successful January, more events in the future: Kelowna RCMP

Because of the success of the first three events, more events could start in March or April

The Kelowna RCMP’s held their third and final ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event of January was held at Bean Scene on Pandosy Street on Thursday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna residents got answers to some of their burning questions on Thursday morning.

For the third consecutive Thursday, Kelowna RCMP held their Coffee with a Cop event, giving residents a chance to have their voices heard and questions answered in a casual format. It was held at Bean Scene on Pandosy Street, where RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera and a couple other police answered questions.

The third and final Coffee with a Cop is taking place at Bean Scene on Pandosy Street in #Kelowna. It gives the public a chance to talk to the police about the community. @BlackPressMedia @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Lf9TqbUUNW — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) January 26, 2023

“It’s to give open access to the public, come and talk to police officers and voice their concerns,” said Della-Paolera. “They can tell us some things they want to get off their chest and we’ll provide them the answers.”

The first two events were held at Deville Coffee on Bernard Street and The Jammery on Harvey Avenue.

“We’re getting a lot of people here asking questions,” said Della-Paolera, who added that the first event was a little slow but many people attended the second and third events.

“The biggest questions we’re getting so far are the concerns with thefts and break-ins to businesses and houses, and that’s something we’re aware of and we’re always working to address those issues.”

After finding success at these first three events, the Kelowna RCMP are planning to take a break and make plans for more ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in March or April.

‘We’ve had some businesses ask us if we’ll come to them,” said Della-Paolera.

READ MORE: ‘We have concerns about the safety of our highway’: Peachland CAO after fatal crash

READ MORE: Fight at Kelowna high school allegedly involved student and parent

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeCommunityKelownaOkanaganRCMP