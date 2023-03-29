Cheers to the ‘hometown heroes’: Brewery brings back Penticton Vees beer

Cannery’s ‘Official Beer of the Penticton Vees’ will be available for the playoffs at SOEC

Cannery Brewing is re-launching its playoff-themed Penticton Vees beer on Friday, March 31. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)

It’s almost time for playoff hockey in Penticton and one local brewery is going the extra mile to cheer on their hometown heroes.

Cannery Brewery is bringing back its special-themed Lakeboat Lager, in support of the Penticton Vees’ upcoming appearance in the 2023 B.C. Hockey League Playoffs.

The team battles the Trail Smoke Eaters in Game No. 1 of the playoffs’ first round Friday, March 31, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Cannery Brewing says the beer will be available starting Friday at SOEC concessions, Vault Restaurant, and up in the arena’s suites.

Dubbed the “Official Beer of the Penticton Vees,” the brew will also be available in four-packs at local private liquor stores and Cannery Brewing’s taproom.

Select Penticton restaurants will also carry the beer.

“This special edition beer pays tribute to our hometown heroes, the Penticton Vees as they begin their playoff run on Friday,” reads a social media post from Cannery Brewing.

According to the Vees, Cannery, Neighbourhood and Slackwater Brewing will all be providing tastings during Friday night’s game at the SOEC.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC Craft beerBCHLCommunityPentictonPenticton Vees