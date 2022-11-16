Changes coming to swim lessons in Penticton amid absence from Canadian Red Cross

Swimmers in Penticton could be in for some changes in the new year.

The city says learn-to-swim programs at the Penticton Community Centre pool are transitioning from the Canadian Red Cross Water Safety program to the Lifesaving Society Swim program, effective this January.

Changes are a result of the Canadian Red Cross ending its water safety program after 75 years, in favour of focusing on global humanitarian efforts.

The city issued a notice about the pending changes on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and said that swimmers can expect a different look to learn-to-swims programs in the soon-to-be-released Winter Recreation Guide.

“Instructors at the Penticton Community Centre pool will still provide high-quality and effective swim lessons under the new program, the structure and materials will just look a little different,” said the city.

The changeover may impact skill-level categories for youth swimmers in Penticton. To make the transition smoother, though, the Lifesaving Society Canada is providing a new chart that gives parents insight into what category their children should be enrolled in.

People with questions about the chart or swimming lessons are asked to call the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.

READ MORE: Community raises $3k in 24 hours to help Penticton Jiu-Jitsu star get to California

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommmunityPentictonSwimming