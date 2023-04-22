Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil's Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A staple of the Kelowna food scene celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday.

Cecil’s Perogies has been making Ukrainian perogies to serve Kelowna since 1993 and the community came out to show their support on Saturday, April 22.

The line up went around every table in the restaurant as people waited to make their order. As part of the celebration, every customer got the chance to spin a wheel to receive a prize ranging from a free soda to six free perogies.

Cecil’s Perogies is located at 1011 Ritcher Street.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

READ MORE: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFoodKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

Just Posted

Ysabel Contreras, the city’s parks planning and capital projects coordinator, joined by a pair of arborists at Penticton’s Gyro Park on Saturday, April 22, in support of Earth Day 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Earth Day recognized with interactive events at Penticton’s Gyro Park

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet in the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals, starting April 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Jack Murray photo)
Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Volunteer Centre hosted its “thank you” breakfast for local volunteers on Saturday, April 22, at Gyro Park in Penticton. Mayor Julius Bloomfield, right, and councillor Ryan Graham, second from right, were among those helping with SOS Volunteers Centre staff with the event. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘Thank you’: More than 200 volunteers recognized with pancake breakfast in Penticton

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Pop-up banner image