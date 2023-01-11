Cawston’s Kobau Park users have until Jan. 25 to provide feedback on future plans

The regional district is building a plan for potential upgrades and improvements

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is still accepting feedback on plans for Kobau Park in Cawston until Jan. 25.

After Jan. 25, the feedback from the RDOS’ Regional Connections website and from the two in-person info sessions will be reviewed to make a final draft plan for presentation.

The RDOS is working on putting together the plan as part of their application to renew the provincial land tenure agreement for the park.

The plan will outline potential improvements and enhancements to the park, with a range of amenities being considered, including a soccer field, skate park, and additional parking in various combinations.

Two in-person information sessions were held in 2022 at the Similkameen Rec Centre and the Cawston Community Hall.

The plan will be used to support the provincial land tenure agreement renewal application for the park, as well as future enhancements and upgrades.

Residents of the greater Cawston area and other users of the park are invited to provide their feedback on the draft plan.

Feedback is still accepted online at rdosregionalconnections.ca/kobau-park-development-plan until Jan. 25.

