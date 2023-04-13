Car show nets new tools for Vernon schools

VSS shop students with their new gas pressure washer courtesy of the North Okanagan Vintage Car Club (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).

North Okanagan’s Vintage Car Club transformed into Santa Claus for a day, helping gift four Vernon high schools with presents.

Each Father’s Day, the club hosts a car show.

All donated proceeds go towards promoting interest and knowledge to upcoming automotive enthusiasts.

Last year’s event was the 26th, and first since a two-year COVID hiatus.

Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of enthusiasts came out to check out the vintage wheels.

After the success of last year’s event, the shop teachers at Vernon Secondary School (VSS), W.L. Seaton, Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom each submitted a wish list of items that they needed for their class.

The Car Club personally delivered the items to the schools recently.

VSS got a gas pressure washer, Fulton received a cordless angle grinder, Seaton was able to get a few torque wrenches and Charles Bloom was gifted a drill sharpener and two automatic tinting welding helmets.

The gifts were in part due to the success of the car show, with so many Vernon citizens coming out to enjoy and donate to the cause.

For more information on the Car Club, visit okanagan.vccc.com.

