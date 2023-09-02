Canine Couture: Dog fashion show a highlight of Vernon market

One-year-old Olive Mattioli walks the runway with her dog Mia, dressed in a luxurious top, at the dog fashion show hosted by Polson Artisan Market in Polson Park Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
This dog dressed in jean shorts and a tank top was one of several dogs to take part in the market's first dog fashion show. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
More than one dog was dressed in a hot dog costume, to the delight of a sizeable crowd at the market. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Jim (right) was dressed as a gentleman with a top hat and a tuxedo collar. His owner, Mayla Janzen, is one of the founders of Polson Artisan Market. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A handful of pups lined up and strutted their stuff during a dog fashion show in Vernon’s Polson Park Friday evening.

The Polson Artisan Market organized a human fashion show to begin the season, and on a following weekend they invited people to bring their dogs down to the market.

So naturally, a dog fashion show was the next logical step.

“This community is very much in love with their dogs,” said Mayla Janzen, co-founder of the Polson Artisan Market.

Janzen had her two dogs in tow at the fashion show. Her dog Maggie was dressed in a bumblebee costume, while Jim donned a tuxedo collar and was referred to as a “Jim-tleman” for the evening.

“There’s a dog in jean shorts which is amazing, and some really cute little outfits, so as far as the first dog show in Vernon goes, I think we’re off to a good start,” said Janzen.

Dogs took turns walking across the band shell stage at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

There are only two more Fridays to enjoy the Polson Artisan Night Market in Polson Park, as the event wraps up for the season on Sept. 15. However, the Sundog Kickoff event is taking place at the park Sept. 22 from 5-9 p.m. and Sept. 23 from noon to 9 p.m.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
