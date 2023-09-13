Buy a pizza in Penticton, support children across the South Okanagan

OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre has teamed up with Papa Murphy’s Pizza

OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre has teamed up with Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Penticton for a fundraising campaign from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (Photo- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre)

Grabbing pizza from a Penticton restaurant this month is set to have a positive impact on the lives of kids across the South Okanagan.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre has teamed up with Papa Murphy’s Pizza in Penticton for a month-long fundraising campaign in support of sustaining pediatric rehabilitation.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the pizza shop at Cherry Lane Mall will contribute proceeds from its kids’ size Take ‘N’ Bake pizza kit to the Penticton-based child centre.

Each kit will cost $5.

“As a small business owner, I firmly believe in investing in the future generation and partnering with OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre aligns perfectly with my values,” said Prachi Gupta, the owner of the Penticton location.

“By joining hands with this organization, I am able to make a positive impact in the lives of young individuals and empower them to reach their full potential. Together, we can shape a brighter future for our community, fostering growth, education and opportunities for every child and youth in need.”

The kids’ size pizza kits will give families a chance to bond over cooking at home.

Both the pizza joint and OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre are inviting people to share their creations on social media by tagging @osnspenticton and @papamurphysca while using the hashtag #PizzaForGood.

“Cooking with young children can be a fun and educational experience that helps to enhance their cognitive, fine motor, and creative skills,” said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead at OSNS.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development have been helping kids across the South Okanagan since 1978, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

Within the last year alone, the centre has delivered more than 100,000 hours of services locally.

READ MORE: Kids get ‘once in a lifetime’ thrill at world-renowned Oliver racetrack

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityDonationfundraisingPenticton