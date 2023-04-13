The image provided to Salmon Arm council by Downtown Salmon Arm shows what Alexander Street might look like when Salmon Arm Secondary grads paint it with plant, flower and musical designs. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)

The image provided to Salmon Arm council by Downtown Salmon Arm shows what Alexander Street might look like when Salmon Arm Secondary grads paint it with plant, flower and musical designs. (Downtown Salmon Arm image)

Bringing ‘increased vibrancy’: Salmon Arm Secondary grads to brighten Alexander

Street painting to include musical and flowery images as legacy project for graduates

Grad street painting will take on a new look this year.

Jennifer Broadwell, Downtown Salmon Arm manager, wrote to city council to say DSA had been approached by the graduating class of 2023 to paint Alexander Street as a legacy project before the students graduate and move on.

“The street painting is to bring increased vibrancy to our downtown core and the iconic Alexander Street,” she wrote.

The project would be student-led in design and execution, with the supervision of Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan grad faculty members and Downtown Salmon Arm. The design would include plants and flowers, as well as musical imagery to complement the Treble Clef.

“The colours will include City of Salmon Arm branding colours with a mix of a few more to help create detail. The paint is to be washable and biodegradable, like the Benjamin Moore paint used in years past,” she noted.

As well as permission to paint the street from Hudson Avenue to Lakeshore Drive, the letter requested street closures of Alexander to vehicles while the painting is ongoing. It is expected to take four days, four hours each day, to complete. Painting could take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 to 9 p.m. on weekends, she suggested.

If permission is granted, DSA would work with the city to determine the best days and times for the painting, she added.

Coun. David Gonella made a motion at council’s April 11 meeting that council support the painting and the requested street closures.

City staff said they have no concerns as the request is similar to previous street-painting activities.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the design looks fantastic and he described the plan as a healthy collaboration, having the senior students contribute to the downtown.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary grads create with parking lot canvas

Read more: City gives the nod to two more sidewalk cafes on Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street


