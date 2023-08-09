Thursday, Aug. 10, is DQ Miracle Treat Day, with 15 DQ outlets in the Okanagan-Shuswap taking part. Proceeds from the sale of DQ Blizzards on Thursday will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada, including BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Black Press - file photo)

Thursday, Aug. 10, is DQ Miracle Treat Day, with 15 DQ outlets in the Okanagan-Shuswap taking part. Proceeds from the sale of DQ Blizzards on Thursday will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada, including BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Black Press - file photo)

Blizzard forecast in Okanagan Thursday to benefit BC Children’s Hospital

DQ Miracle Treat Day is Aug. 10; proceeds from Blizzard sales going to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Thursday is a great day for a Blizzard.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will receive net proceeds of every Blizzard treat sold at select DQ locations across British Columbia during Miracle Treat Day, taking place Thursday, Aug. 10 (including 15 DQ outlets in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver, and Osoyoos).

DQ Miracle Treat Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada.

Participating Canadian stores raised more than $2 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day in 2022, including $278,140 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, which is one of 13 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations.

“Purchasing a Blizzard at Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day is a fun, easy, and tasty way for British Columbians to support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Rita Thodos, executive vice-president, philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Last year,more than 130,000 kids and youth depended on BC Children’s Hospital. No matter the size of your DQ purchase, your generosity helps fund breakthrough research and training, purchase cutting-edge equipment, and provide supportive care for seriously ill kids across BC and the Yukon. Every Blizzard sold truly makes a difference on DQ’s Miracle Treat Day.”

