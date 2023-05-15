Armstrong volunteer honoured with Abbeyfield award

Patti Ferguson was given the Robert McMullan Award for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence

Patti Ferguson was honoured for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence at Abbeyfield House in Armstrong. (Contributed)

An Armstrong resident has been honoured for her outstanding volunteer works over the year.

Patti Ferguson received the Robert McMullan Award for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence. The award is given to an individual who has served as an Abbeyfield Canada volunteer for 10 years or more and has shown an exemplary dedication to an Abbeyfield House, its residents and staff.

Ferguson is currently the treasurer of Armstrong Spallumcheen Abbeyfield House Society and has been involved in the organization since the house’s inception in 2000. Ferguson, along with other board members, obtained a mortgage on the house when it first opened in 2001.

In addition to being the treasurer, she has also served as board president for many years and has acted as staff liaison and as an active volunteer with the Abbeyfield B.C Trust Society.

“Patti has Abbeyfield at heart and is committed to the Abbeyfield concept,” said Abbeyfield Armstrong Spallumcheen board past-president Jack Jamieson. “She resolved countless issues with management and residents. She has a firm commitment to quality of life for residents.”

The award was given out during Abbeyfield’s Annual General Meeting on May 13.

To learn more about the volunteer-based society, visit abbeyfield.ca/abbeyfield-armstrong-spallumcheen-society.

