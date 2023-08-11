Penticton Regional Hospital. (File Image)

Penticton Regional Hospital. (File Image)

50/50 draw raising funds to expand cancer treatment at Penticton Hospital

Tickets are $10 each with the winner set to take home at least half of a $20,000 jackpot

A 50/50 fundraiser has been launched in support of the campaign the Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology clinic.

The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary says it hopes to raise at least $10 million, and it’s hoped the ongoing raffle draw that runs until Aug. 30 will help them towards that goal.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or in person at the Penticton Hospital’s gift shop.

The winner of the draw — to be announced on Aug. 31 — will take home half of the jackpot of up to $20,000.

The remaining funds will go to expanding the cancer treatment centre that currently services the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Deadline to enter the draw is on Aug. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

The total jackpot is dependent on the total number of ticket sales, the group says.

READ MORE: $300 million expansion of Penticton Regional Hospital officially complete

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityfundraiserHospitalsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blizzard forecast in Okanagan Thursday to benefit BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Reg and his family, grandkids from Calgary created a giant Croc sandal in the Peach Fest sandcastle competition. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Three crocs, one a shoe in the Penticton Peach Fest sandcastle competition

Trinity Kettyls and Mackenzie Rigg at James Houlihan Park in Victoria during a Vikes Kick Cancer event. Rigg later died of brain cancer. (Armando Tura Photo)
Okanagan soccer star Mackenzie Rigg’s family helps fund scholarship in his name

Low stream flows, high water temperatures that can be lethal to fish, and sustained warm weather have prompted the B.C.government to move the Okanagan to Drought Level 4 condition. (File photo)
Okanagan bakes in Drought Level 4 conditions

Penticton Regional Hospital. (File Image)
50/50 draw raising funds to expand cancer treatment at Penticton Hospital