50/50 draw raising funds to expand cancer treatment at Penticton Hospital

Tickets are $10 each with the winner set to take home at least half of a $20,000 jackpot

A 50/50 fundraiser has been launched in support of the campaign the Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology clinic.

The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary says it hopes to raise at least $10 million, and it’s hoped the ongoing raffle draw that runs until Aug. 30 will help them towards that goal.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or in person at the Penticton Hospital’s gift shop.

The winner of the draw — to be announced on Aug. 31 — will take home half of the jackpot of up to $20,000.

The remaining funds will go to expanding the cancer treatment centre that currently services the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Deadline to enter the draw is on Aug. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

The total jackpot is dependent on the total number of ticket sales, the group says.

