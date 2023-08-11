50/50 draw raising funds to expand cancer treatment at Penticton Hospital

A 50/50 fundraiser has been launched in support of the campaign the Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology clinic.
The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary says it hopes to raise at least $10 million, and it’s hoped the ongoing raffle draw that runs until Aug. 30 will help them towards that goal.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or in person at the Penticton Hospital’s gift shop.
The winner of the draw — to be announced on Aug. 31 — will take home half of the jackpot of up to $20,000.
The remaining funds will go to expanding the cancer treatment centre that currently services the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
Deadline to enter the draw is on Aug. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
The total jackpot is dependent on the total number of ticket sales, the group says.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.