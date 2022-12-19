OHS looks back on the work of 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

2022: Okanagan Humane Society’s busiest year

A look back on the rescues, volunteers, donations and love

This past year was the busiest for the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) when it came to rescuing and rehoming animals as well as helping with the cost of spay, neuters and veterinary care, for pets of low-income residents or those experiencing certain barriers.

As of the middle of December, there are 137 animals in the care of OHS and so far this year more than 500 pets have found their forever homes.

Romany Runnalls the president of OHS said she has never seen a need as great as the one the charity saw in 2022.

“It’s really important in our community to keep the animal population in check, both for unwanted litters of kittens and dogs,” she said.

Runnalls said the work OHS has been able to do is in part to the donations it receives from the community as well as the many volunteers who assist the society, as there are more than 140 foster homes.

As 2022, draws to a close OHS asks those who might be able to give to donate to the charity’s rescue as well as the pet assistant programs.

Or, be an Angel for the Animals in the local community by donating to Angels for Animals and your donation will be matched. Click here for more information, Learn how you can help.

READ MORE: More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareAnimalsCatsDogsOkanaganPets

Previous story
Celebrate the longest night of the year at Penticton’s Penhenge on Munson Mountain

Just Posted

(Black Press File Photo)
Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

Hwy 5 at Larson Hill, 36 km south of Merritt on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. (Photo- DriveBC)
Coquihalla Highway hit with winter storm warning; 20 cm of snow expected to fall

The Penticton Soccer Clubhouse at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West could be demolished in favour of a new facility. (Photo- Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Soccer clubhouse at Penticton King’s Park could be demolished in favour of new facility

Aydar Suniev scored his first-career B.C. Hockey League hat trick on Friday night, Dec. 17, against the Wenatchee Wild. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Aydar Suniev scores hat trick; Penticton Vees defeat Wenatchee Wild in feisty affair