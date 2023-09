Check out Kelowna Fruit n Veggies’ corn maze and air cannons until Halloween

Kelowna Fruit n Veggies has the Okanagan’s largest corn maze at about 5 acres. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Okanagan’s largest corn maze is open to the public.

Kelowna Fruit n Veggies is ready to welcome families for some fall fun with their corn maze and air cannons.

The farm also has a new market building where people can purchase fresh produce.

The fall fun and activities will continue until Halloween.

Learn more about the farm at kelownafruitnveggies.ca.

