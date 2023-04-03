The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

Mining company’s board chair says it is not contemplating a sale at this time

Teck Resources Ltd. says it has rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore.

Teck board chair Sheila Murray says it is not contemplating a sale of the company at this time.

Teck announced a plan earlier this year to split the company in two, separating its steelmaking coal business from its base metals operations.

Murray says the board believes the company’s plan creates a greater spectrum of opportunities to maximize value for Teck shareholders.

Teck says the offer from Glencore was for 7.78 Glencore shares for each Teck class B subordinate voting share and 12.73 Glencore shares for each Teck class A share, a 20 per cent premium for both on the date of the offer.

Teck CEO Jonathan Price says the proposal would expose Teck shareholders to a large thermal coal business, an oil trading business and significant jurisdictional risk, all of which he says would hurt the value potential of Teck’s business.

READ MORE: Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

coal mineenergy sectormining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

Just Posted

Guided tours are back Saturday and Sundays at the Dominion Radio Astrological Observatory at White Lake starting April 8. Seen here is then UBC student Meiling Deng with one of the antennas she designed for use on the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope unveiled in 2017 at the Observatory. (Western News file photo)
ET phone home: Observatory near Penticton re-opens for guided tours

For a few days, council voted to stop the $1.5 million last phase of the controversial bike lane through South Main St. But a flip flop re-vote by Coun. Ryan Graham sent the pedals back in motion. And just like Atkinson St. (as seen here) South Main will get bike lanes on either side of the street. (City of Penticton)
Letter: Penticton bike lane flip-flop vote leaves citizens feeling ‘hood winked’

The Vancouver-based brass band Balkan Shmalkan led the Parade for No Reason in downtown Penticton for the start of the Ignite the Arts Festival weekend organized by Penticton Art Gallery and Penticton Arts Council who have both had their funding cut by the city. (Brennan Phillips)
Letter: Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Penticton Arts Council pens passionate letter to city about funding cuts

File Photo.
Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

Pop-up banner image