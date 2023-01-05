Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

First cars to be delivered to customers in North America in spring 2026

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

RELATED: Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026

Electric vehiclestech industryVehicles

Previous story
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP

Just Posted

(Andy Mabbett) Poinsettias are among the holiday favorites to be discussed at the workshop.
A Gardener’s Diary: Pointers for saving poinsettias

Penticton’s city works crews arriving on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Expect delays for road repairs along Highway 97 in Penticton

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)
Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

The property at 345 Lower Bench Road is the most valuable in Penticton, worth over $8 million, increasing in value over $400,000, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps)
Home values up 14% may not mean higher property tax: City of Penticton