The menu at Katsu Heaven has the popular Penticton roll which is bbq salmon, cream cheese with yam crunch and sauce on top. This plate also has their signature chicken Katsu on top. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton’s Sushi Heaven makes way for Katsu Heaven

Beloved Sushi Heaven is only temporarily closed to focus on new Martin Street restaurant

If you are like many who have come to love Sushi Heaven and all its deliciousness, it came as quite a shock when a ‘temporary closed’ sign was posted on the door of its Main Street location in March.

But fear not fans and loyal customers, the sushi, udon, sashimi and lunch-box specials will be back someday to re-open Sushi Heaven, confirmed owners Ian and Jo Cha.

Right now the couple’s focus is on their new location Katsu Heaven on Martin Street, right across from Slackwater Brewery.

A year in the making, the Chas have completely transformed the space of Katsu Heaven turning it into an open and modern eatery with classic wooden booths, open seating and bar-window seating as well.

The menu is mostly the same as Sushi Heaven but with a focus on Katsu, which is Japanese comfort food of breaded cutlets, generally pork or chicken, which is deep fried.

“Just try it,” said Ian who is confident that anyone who tries katsu will love it.

They are even offering curry katsu with udon noodles or rice bowls and yakisoba with katsu.

The Penticton roll and mango seven roll are still on the menu as is monkey brains (an appetizer made up of deep-fried avocado with spicy crab, sauce and crunch on top,) and ramen and udon.

They’ve also carried over their Snow Beer, which is Sapporo beer served with frozen beer flakes on top.

Min, from Sushi Heaven, has come over to Katsu Heaven to help out.

Cha said they’ve had a really great reception from the community since opening last month.

“The community has been very supportive since we opened,” he said.

They are hoping for a busy summer, too.

The hours are the same as Sushi Heaven which is Thursday to Sunday.

The outside of Katsu Heaven in Penticton.

