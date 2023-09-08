Penticton Chamber announces nominees for 2023 Business Excellence awards

The semi-finalists will be announced on Sept. 19

The nominees for the 36th Annual Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards have been announced. (Submitted)

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the list of nominees for this year’s Business Excellence Awards.

The 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards received 128 nominations across the categories, and now those nominees will be judged by the awards committee to determine the semi-finalists.

The annual awards work to celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals across the community.

The semi-finalists will be announced on Sept. 19, during a reception for the nominees at Parker’s Chrysler.

“I look forward to celebrating our local businesses whose owners continue to work passionately, not only for the good of their business but also for the well-being of the Penticton community as a whole,” said Nicole Clark, the chamber’s president.

READ MORE: Nominations open for 36th annual Penticton Business Excellence Awards

The full list of nominees are as follows:

Marketing & Communications (sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association)

• Concepta Marketing

• DogLeg Marketing & Business Solutions

• Graphically Hip

• KJB Digital

• Osoyoos Home Hardware

• Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan

• Winemaker’s Cut

Hospitality Excellence (sponsored by Travel Penticton)

• Barley Mill Brew Pub

• Eskala Mountain Sports

• District Wine Village

• Meeples & Milkshakes Board Game Café

• Paradox Events, Okanagan

• Penticton Speedway

• Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana

• Splash BC – Penticton Wibit

• Sushi Kojo

• Tickleberry’s

• Winemaker’s Cut

• Wrights Beach Camp

Not-For-Profit (sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants)

• Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)

• Community Foundation of the South Okanagan

• Discovery House

• Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association

• Fraternal Order of Eagles Penticton 4281

• Naramata Centre

• Penticton Art Gallery

• Penticton Farmer’s Market

• South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

Community Support Excellence (sponsored by Penticton Western News)

• Graphically Hip

• Gratify

• IGA Penticton

• KJ Coffee Bar

• Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

• Parker’s Chrysler

• RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

• Samosa Express

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

• The Bumwrap

• Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Service Excellence (sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial)

• Ascend Hair Salon

• Below the Ankle

• BMO Nesbitt Burn

• Brentview Developments

• Crêperie Ooolala

• Diamond Edge Stucco

• Heena Nagar Personal Real Estate Corporation

• Lasting Impressions by Amelia

• Nurse Next Door

• Okanoggin Barbers

• Our Glass & Aluminum Ltd

• Penticton Honda Centre

• Red Bag

• Scotia Bank

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

• Shoppers Drug Mart

• South Okanagan Custom Countertops

• South Main Market

• Southern Interior Landscaping

• The Concorde Penticton

• Wish Kwok and Associates

Workplace Culture Excellence (sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services)

• Bench 1775 Winery

• EDSA Minimart Philippine Products

• Greyback Construction

• Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountants Inc.

• Okanagan College

• OneSky Community Resources

• Penticton Art Gallery

• Ramada Penticton Hotel & Suites

• Red Bag

• Red Rooster Winery

• Save on Foods

• South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

• Total Restoration Services, South Okanagan

• YMCA South Okanagan – Jump Start

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union)

• Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

• ACCZLE

• Anona Fawn Consulting

• Badgirl Branding

• Concepta Marketing

• Dragonboat Pub

• Emochoice Canada Inc.

• Fiesta Mexicana Penticton

• Game Cave

• Kin & Folk

• Lake to Lake Landscaping

• Nor-Val Equipment Rentals Ltd.

• OKN Renew Renovations Ltd.

• Penticton Roller Skate

• Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar

• Sprouting Shoots Consulting Inc.

• The Hub on Martin

• Well Pharmacy Penticton

• WordPlay Therapy Services

Young Professional of the Year (sponsored by JCI Penticton & Seven Elk Shipping Inc.)

• Ashley Luke-Schipholt | South Okanagan Property Management

• Dayton Keddie | Southern Interior Landscaping

• Derek Adduono | Red Bag Imports

• Haley Regan | Four Seasons Cultural Society

• Harley Elasoff | Summerland Seniors Village

• Martyn Lewis | Coconut Express & Brit Bar

• Paige Schultz | Travel Penticton

• Shayna Laird | Penticton Chiropractic & Co.

• Theresa Payton & Tyson Still | Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar

• Zara Taylor | Harmonic Hands Massage

Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by TD Canada Trust)

• Alexis Esseltine | Tin Whistle Brewing Co.

• Fred Harbinson | Penticton Vees

• Jane Long-Haggerty | Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

• Janine Cumberland | Enchanted Florists & Paradox Events Okanagan

• Kristen Ferguson | Honey Toast Café

• Leigh Follestad | Just 4 Fun

• Lucas Griffin | Secure Rite Mobile Storage

• Stacey Rexin | Penticton & Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE)

• Vanessa Jahnke | PURE Gym

Business of the Year (sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen)

• Benjamin Moore

• Blaze King

• Greyback Construction Ltd.

• Kettle Valley Memorial

• Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

• Lucky’s Pet Supply

• Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.

• Red Bag

• RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

• Slimz Brand Barber Lounge

• Southern Interior Landscaping

The award winners will be revealed during a grand gala event on October 14, 2023, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Tickets for the Lights Camera Excellence Old Hollywood Awards Gala, presented by Total Restoration Services, can be purchased online at https://awards.penticton.org/awards-gala.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessPenticton