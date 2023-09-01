Opinion: The 2o23 Best of the South Okanagan awards are out

Find out where the best sushi, brewery, beach and breakfast is as voted by you

The 2023 Best of the South Okanagan awards are out. Check out the winners and favourites in dozens of categories that celebrate all this region has to offer. (Front cover image)

Inside Wednesday’s edition of the paper is the 2023 Best of the South Okanagan awards where we celebrate all this region has to offer.

It’s an 18 year tradition where readers vote for their favourite businesses, services, locations and hospitality. Find out where the best wings, sushi, breakfast and brewery is in the South Okanagan, as voted by you.

Where are the best places to walk your dog, take a hike, visit parks, beaches or restaurants with the best view? It’s all in the pages of the Best of the South Okanagan.

Looking for a realtor, mechanic, accountant or barber? Find out who our readers’ favourites are.

The awards are a testament to all the amazing businesses we have available to us. While we celebrate these accolades, now is the time to really throw our support behind local. If you have the means, eat at a local restaurant you’ve never tried before, try out that yoga class or gym, choose a local florist, visit an art gallery and buy your furniture and clothing locally.

The one thing that stands out about our local businesses is how involved they are in the community, often being part of events, or even organizing or sponsoring them. They are always there to donate at every fundraiser and auction.

It’s been a really hard three years for small businesses and yet they have persevered, putting their best forward through trying times.

First there was the pandemic, related restrictions, closures and loss of business.

This was followed by staff shortages that are ongoing, and there was the flood of November 2021 cutting off supplies to the entire Okanagan, including milk, produce and construction materials.

Now there are the wildfires, that temporary travel ban and now a rock slide on Highway 97 challenging our connectivity to the rest of the Okanagan.

Hats off to all the small businesses that make up the fabric of the South Okanagan and Similkameen. We truly appreciate all you do to make these the best communities to work and live.

View the 2023 Penticton Western News Best of the South Okanagan online here.

