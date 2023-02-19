Oliver residents can already taste the Blizzards and banana splits

Much anticipated Dairy Queen is nearing completion and looks ready for opening soon

The new Dairy Queen in Oliver is getting closer to opening. (Sandra Tanemura Nelson photo)

Three years in the making but an opening looks to be in sight and Oliver residents can already taste those sundaes and Blizzards. The iconic DQ sign went up this week where the long-awaited Dairy Queen is anticipated to be opening at the corner of Main Street and Veterans Avenue.

Sandra Tanemura Nelson is within walking distance of the much-anticipated ice cream restaurant and managed to snap a picture of work being done on the building.

The town of Oliver has been without a Dairy Queen for sometime, the nearest ones being in Osoyoos and Penticton.

The new 60-seat restaurant with drive thru began construction at the end of 2021, and when finished will include an attached 1,900 square-foot retail space and four two-bedroom residential units on a second floor.

A DQ sign on the fencing around the building says ‘Now Hiring!’ with jobs for cake decorators, grill cooks, cashiers and more. There is no announcement from DQ about what exact month the restaurant will open yet.

Reached for comment in 2021, a representative from Dairy Queen stated that construction on the site is ongoing, and is still slated to be complete by late 2022.

Labour and supply chain issues have slowed construction across the province delaying numerous projects.

READ MORE: Oliver Dairy Queen anticipates late 2022 opening

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.