Oliver Dairy Queen finally opens

Town residents have waited nearly two years to get Blizzards and banana splits

For the first time in 25 years, Oliver has a Dairy Queen.

Under sunny, hot skies the Dairy Queen on Main Street opened its doors and drive-thru to the throngs of eager Oliver residents on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

Residents were quick to get their first Blizzards, banana splits, Buster bars and sundaes with many reporting that the customer service on opening day was top notch.

Oliver Facebook pages have been full of inquiries over the past two years as to when the Dairy Queen would open.

The new 60-seat restaurant with drive thru began construction at the end of 2021, and now includes four two-bedroom residential units on a second floor.

Construction of the new DQ began in 2021 but has been slowed by supply and labour issues.

The Dairy Queen that did exist in Oliver 25 years ago was always busy in the spring and summer. It closed for unknown reasons.

Christine Gevatkoff posted a picture of the old DQ from 1988.

The Oliver Dairy Queen circa 1988. (Christine Gevatkoff Facebook)

