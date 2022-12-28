Naramata winery releases special ‘One Sky’ wine to benefit community charity

OneSky Executive Director Tanya Behardien (left) and Hillside Winery winemaker Kathy Malone (right) beside the special OneSky 2020 Cab Sauv going to benefit the Foundry Penticton. (Submitted)

Sales of a special release from Hillside Winery will go a long way to helping a community non-profit.

OneSky Community Resources is proud to be the recipient of funds raised during Hillside Winery’s annual “Giving Tuesday” campaign.

A portion of the profits from the special November release of Hillside Winery’s 2020 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon, in addition to individual donations, will go towards helping local youth and families this holiday season.

“Honestly, we’re just so humbled and grateful for the generosity of Kathy and the staff at Hillside,” said OneSky’s executive director Tanya Behardien. “To be chosen as the recipient of Hillside’s fundraising efforts, in a community with a lot of people doing a lot of great work, is a genuine honour.”

The full-bodied wine was created by veteran winemaker Kathy Malone.

“OneSky provides such a wide variety of programs and services that impacts so many – we’re so proud to be a continued supporter of their work. And we know that donations go directly to people in the community who need it at a difficult time of year for many,” said Malone.

“At Hillside, we believe it is incredibly important to give back to your community. This year, for every bottle of 2020 Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon purchased, Hillside will donate $10 to One Sky Community Resources,” Hillside said on their website.

Funds raised will support the Penticton Foundry – a OneSky Community Resources program that provides health and wellness services for youth aged 12 to 24 years – as well as OneSky’s 20th annual Big Holiday Give campaign that sponsors families, youth, and seniors in need during the holidays.

Only 10 cases of the special OneSky branded wine were produced and are selling quickly. The public can still purchase the remaining bottles by clicking here.

ABOUT THE WINE:

Sourced from Cabernet Sauvignon vines just north of the winery, blended with Merlot from their premium Gjoa & Dickinson Vineyards. Beautifully balanced, this wine has a lush tannin structure and a seamless finish. Full-bodied with abundant dark fruit & spiced mocha flavours.

