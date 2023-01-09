This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its revenue guidance for its fourth quarter, but lowered its expectations for its gross margins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gene J. Puskar

This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its revenue guidance for its fourth quarter, but lowered its expectations for its gross margins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gene J. Puskar

Lululemon raises revenue guidance, but lowers expectations for gross margins

Company projects net revenue for the quarter will be in a range of US$2.66 billion to US$2.7 billion

Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its revenue guidance for its fourth quarter, but lowered its expectations for its gross margins.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it expects net revenue for the quarter will be in a range of US$2.66 billion to US$2.7 billion, compared with its earlier guidance for a range of US$2.605 billion to US$2.655 billion.

The guidance implies an increase in revenue of 25 to 27 per cent compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

However, the company says it expects its gross margins for its fourth quarter to decline compared with earlier expectations that they would rise.

The athletic clothing maker says it expects gross margins for the fourth quarter of its 2022 financial year to decline 90 to 110 basis points compared with earlier expectations for an increase of 10 to 20 basis points. (A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

Lululemon’s diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range of US$4.22 to US$4.27 for the quarter compared with the company’s previous guidance for a range of US$4.2 to US$4.3.

RELATED: Lululemon founder Chip Wilson gifts $100M to help preserve B.C.’s nature

Fashion

Previous story
Feds reviewing Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring

Just Posted

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

Flat Stanley visits one of the most popular Penticton tourist attractions, the Channel, where in summer people can take a 1.7 km leisurely float from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake. Grade 2 students from Surrey, B.C. asked that Stanley visit some of Penticton’s famous sites to learn about the community. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Penticton residents weigh in on where Flat Stanley should go next

Apex Volunteer Fire Service has achieved fire insurance rating for the residents and businesses at the popular ski resort. This new fire department was put to the test in their first year together fighting the Keremeos Wildfire. (Submitted)
Residents of Apex Mountain get fire insurance grading

This fog is lingering on Highway 97 on the way from Penticton to Kaleden Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Headlights On: Fog causing poor visibility for Hwy 97 through Penticton to OK Falls