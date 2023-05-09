Live music and dancing on tap for new Canooligan Lake Lounge near Salmon Arm

A liquor licence change is proposed for the Canooligan Lake Lounge at 4940 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe. (Observer file photo)

A request to endorse a licence for live music and dancing at the new Canooligan Lake Lounge in Canoe has received a unanimous ‘yes’ from Salmon Arm council.

The applicant, Tim Frazer, is applying to the province to expand the liquor licence at 4949 Canoe Beach Dr. NE from a licensed lounge/restaurant with a food primary liquor licence, to a lounge with live music and a dance floor. The expansion requires city council to state it has no objection to the ‘patron participation entertainment endorsement.’

Frazer provided a letter to council.

“The Canooligan Lake Lounge will be a family friendly restaurant experience in Canoe. There will be spaces where canines are welcomed. For entertainment we are looking to bring in high quality bands for live music and dancing primarily on the weekends during the summer. Time of entertainment would typically be in the 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. range. The community feedback we are seeing so far indicates that this is highly desired and overdue for the area!” he wrote.

“Live music would be a variety of popular genres and of course would provide opportunities to support the Roots and Blues Festival with an additional location for music. More during long weekends, etc.”

Maurice Roy, the city’s manager of permits and licensing, provided council with background on the request.

He said the building on the property was constructed in 1984 and originally housed Doc’s Neighbourhood Pub. In 2014 a building permit was issued to change the use of the building to an artisan coffee roasting business and related bistro.

The current owner of the property has reverted the building back to a licensed lounge/restaurant. The establishment has an “occupant load” of 100 people and utilizes both the interior and patio-seating options.

Roy explained the addition of live music and a dance floor is a structural change to the existing liquor licence so must go to council for a resolution.

“The proposal is to have the patron participation terminate at 12 a.m. (midnight) which is in conformance with Liquor Branch regulations.”

Along with not objecting to the licence change, council opted out of the comment and public consultation process.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said if the application was a brand new proposal for that location, council might want more input. But given how excited Canoe residents are about the plans, she said, she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

Council endorsed the proposed licence change unanimously.

The applicant must now obtain the liquor branch’s approval.

Read more: ‘Embrace the weirdness’: New Shuswap business embraces story of the ‘Canooligan’

Read more: Confidence is key: Salmon Arm referee highly recommends the job

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BarsDanceLive musicrestaurant