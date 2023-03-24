Lake Country couple new owners of popular Vernon Pub

Cory Jmaeff and his partner Juli Spearing take over Sir Winston’s, have experience in the industry

The new owners of Sir Winston’s pub in Vernon have experience owning pubs in the Okangan, and they’re looking forward to bringing the longtime establishment back to its glory days. The owners, Cory Jmaeff and Juli Spearing, took over the pub on March 15, 2023. (Sir Winston’s photo)

Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon has new owners, and they bring a lot of experience in the pub industry to the table.

Cory Jmaeff and his fiancé, Juli Spearing, are from Lake Country. Jmaeff bought Woody’s Pub in Lake Country in 2005 and later bought the Packing House Pub in Kelowna. He sold both pubs in April 2022 and had plans to get into commercial real estate, but when he saw the listing for Sir Winston’s at a bargain asking price of $99,000, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always liked Sir Winston’s and I know it’s a place that Vernon has always loved, and it’s just kind of a staple here,” Jmaeff told The Morning Star.

Spearing has worked in the restaurant industry her whole life, and the couple’s combined experience sets them up for success in their latest venture.

Jmaeff has fond memories of visiting Sir Winston’s as a patron, and is looking forward to adding the next chapter in the pub’s storied history in downtown Vernon.

“I knew that my fiancé and I would have a tonne of fun in there and bring some life back into it,” he said.

He’s hoping to restore the pub’s “glory days” when people packed the space for good food at a reasonable price and a fun and friendly atmosphere.

“We love the place, we love the layout, the staff are great, the customers are great, and so it just needs a bit of love again and some of the little things taken care of,” he said.

If he’s learned anything over his decades of operating pubs, Jmaeff said he’s learned to “keep it simple.” Asked whether he’ll be making any substantial changes to the pub, Jmaeff said aside from some minor tweaks, the establishment will stay the same. Why mess with a winning formula?

Jmaeff said he’s keeping all of the staff on board, and he’ll be looking to hire more.

“We can’t get busier without hiring some more staff,” he said, adding going into the summer he’ll look to hire six to eight front end staff members and three to four back end staff.

Sir Winston’s has been in Vernon for decades, and Jmaeff said that’s a theme among the pubs he’s previously owned.

“The pubs I come from, they were all established back in the mid 70s. The pubs I’ve been involved in are the ones that have been around for a long time.”

Jmaeff is excited to bring back the rooftop patio at Sir Winston’s which he said will be open in about three week’s time.

Jmaeff and Spearing had their first day of operating the pub on March 15.

“Juli and I are super excited to meet everybody in Vernon and start having fun in Sir Winston’s.”

Brendan Shykora

alcoholAlcohol ServersRestaurantsVernon