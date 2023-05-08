(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Kelowna residents can now rent a ride with Uber

Uber has partnered with companies for rental car services

Time to get Uber excited as Uber makes a move in Kelowna.

Although Uber’s application for ridesharing has yet to be approved in the city, the company is launching Uber Rent and Kelowna residents will be able to use it.

Just like ridesharing, open the app and add a pick-up and drop-off location and the start and end time of your reservation. You’ll need a driver’s license and the credit card linked to the app in order to pick up the vehicle.

Uber has partnered with Avis, Hertz, and Budget for car rentals.

The company is currently offering an incentive to try it out, taking $10 off your ride when you pick it up at the rental location.

READ MORE: Rainbow hot air balloon makes surprise touch down in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaUber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bell to offer free messaging for Aeroplan members on Air Canada flights
Next story
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users

Just Posted

A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)
Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton after the flood of Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Three hundred homes were damaged by the flooding. (Andrea DeMeer file photo)
Princeton and Merritt mayors call for climate change help

The Vaisakhi Parade in Penticton on May 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
PHOTOS: Over 1,000 show up to watch and join Penticton’s Vaisakhi Parade

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Perfect for a Sunday morning: 7 Okanagan brunch places crack top 100 in Canada

Pop-up banner image