Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog

Canada’s privacy watchdog says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October

The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the data included encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information.

The commissioner’s investigation found that the information sent to Meta was used to see whether a customer had a Facebook account.

If they did have an account, Meta compared what the customer bought at Home Depot to advertisements sent over the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of the ads.

In a statement, Dufresne says it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected their personal information to be shared with a social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt.

Dufresne, who plans to discuss his findings at a news conference today, says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October.

Facebook privacyprivacy

Previous story
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

Just Posted

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Penticton city community services Anthony Haddad (far left) and city planning manager Blake Laven show a slide titled: Penticton lifestyle attracts professionals and remote workers.' The CHBA of South Okanagan hosted Let's Talk Housing at the Cannery Brewery Tuesday night. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s growing population and future housing a hot topic

Drugs being sold as down/fentanyl in Penticton that appear as grey pebbles have been found to contain enough fentanyl and fentanyl analogue to cause high risks of overdose and fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Interior Health say risk high for fatal overdoses in Penticton street drugs

(Reddit)
Morning Start: Pepsi A.M.