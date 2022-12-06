The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot
Next story
Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)
Historic restaurant in Penticton could be turned into 3-storey office building

(File photo)
Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 in Oliver

RCMP are hoping to identify this man as a person of interest involved in a suspicious incident in October at the Penticton Community Centre swimming pool. (RCMP handout)
RCMP investigate suspicious incident at Penticton pool