Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLifestyleRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Just Posted

(City of Penticton file photo)
Former Penticton Mayor apologizes for threats, violence during civil assault case

Air crews were busy dropping retardant on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has now grown to more than 3,000 hectares, as of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Eagle Bluff Wildfire grows to more than 3,000 hectares in Osoyoos

Brass band Balkan Shmalkam launched the 2023 Ignite the Arts Festival weekend. The festival is one of many events put on by the Penticton Art Gallery (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton council and Art Gallery still at odds over funding months after debacle

Residents of Keremeos could see smoke from the Crater Creek fire on July 29. (Laura Lawson/ Facebook)
2 wildfires continue to burn south of Keremeos