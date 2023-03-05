Almost time for the big reveal at Time Winery in Penticton

Time to debut new tasting room and restaurant with a focus on melt-in-mouth dry-aged steaks

Downtown Penticton’s Time Winery is temporarily closed while they create Orolo - a new restaurant with a focus on local foods and dry-aged steaks as well as a new tasting room next door. (Submitted)

If you’ve been wondering what’s been going on over at Time Winery in downtown Penticton, it’s undergoing a massive transformation with a totally new restaurant focusing on dry-aged steaks as well as a new tasting room next door.

While the winter months are often the time for B.C. wineries to take a moment to breathe, there has been little time for rest for the team at Time Family of Wines. This snowy season has been one of their busiest yet, with the Penticton location temporarily closed for a complete reformation.

The winery is bringing in a new ‘Chronos Tasting Room,’ in an attached building as well as the launch of Orolo, a new restaurant and cocktail bar – both scheduled to open sometime in the spring.

Orolo (named for orology, the study of time) will offer elevated, elegant cuisine in a re-imagined historic theatre that once made up where Time Winery is now. Time winery is the first urban winery to open in the Okanagan.

A big part of Orolo’s ethos will be the commitment to supporting local farmers, producers, and purveyors, as well as a focus on top quality dry-aged steak offerings.

READ MORE: New owners for TIME winery

It will be a game changing move for the Okanagan dining scene because Orolo has purchased several dry agers to aid in their quest to bring a ‘melt-in-your-mouth’ experience.

But don’t worry Time Winery fans. The much-revered, Time burger is not going anywhere. The burger with its house ground chuck and brisket patty, pacific rock cheese, and bacon jam, will remain on the Orolo menu indefinitely.

Situated next door to Orolo, visitors can expect an elevated tasting experience at the Chronos Tasting Room.

Time has wine labels Chronos, the McWatters Collection and Evolve Cellars. They have a satellite winery at the District Wine Village in Oliver as well.

READ MORE: TIME Winery sisters named as most inspirational in 2021

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.