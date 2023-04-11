Tolko’s Armstrong division is undergoing a temporary shift reduction in its lumber operations which will impact about 65 employees starting Monday, April 17, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Tolko’s Armstrong division is undergoing a temporary shift reduction in its lumber operations which will impact about 65 employees starting Monday, April 17, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

65 jobs affected as Tolko’s Okanagan mill cuts shifts temporarily

Tolko says the shift reduction is due to high fibre costs and weak lumber markets

Tolko’s Armstrong mill is undergoing a temporary shift reduction that will cost the jobs of about 65 employees.

Tolko communications advisor Chris Downey confirmed the shift reduction in its lumber operations Tuesday.

Both the planer and the sawmill will be moving from two shifts to a single shift starting Monday, April 17, said Downey.

Employees were informed of the change Monday, April 10.

Downey says the shift reduction is due to high fibre costs and weak North American lumber markets.

“This is not ideal, and from a people and production perspective, we would always rather be fully operational,” Downey said.

Downey did not say how long the temporary shift reduction will last.

The Armstrong mill, along with Tolko’s Soda Creek mill, returned to work on March 6 after being shut down in late December due to a lack of available economic fibre and weak markets.

READ MORE: Operations resume at Tolko lumber mills in Cariboo, North Okanagan

READ MORE: Greater Vernon chamber opposes electoral boundary shift

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

EmploymentNorth Okanagan Regional Districtsoftwood lumber

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Regional routes see higher airfares, fewer flights even as new carriers emerge
Next story
BC Economic Summit to push WOW factor in Penticton

Just Posted

The Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association has started a petition to
‘Kids just want to play’: Penticton Lacrosse petition reaches 300 for indoor space

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will play host to the BC Economic Summit in April, 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
BC Economic Summit to push WOW factor in Penticton

Hester Creek Estate Winery in Oliver has won the B.C. Winery of the Year for 2023 from Great Northwest Wine Magazine. (Hester Creek)
Hester Creek Winery in Oliver named B.C. winery of the year

Members of the Four Seasons Cultural Society at the announcement for the Pow Wow Between the Lakes. The Pow Wow will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time in 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Regional District contributes $5K to Pow Wow Between the Lakes