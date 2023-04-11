65 jobs affected as Tolko’s Okanagan mill cuts shifts temporarily

Tolko says the shift reduction is due to high fibre costs and weak lumber markets

Tolko’s Armstrong division is undergoing a temporary shift reduction in its lumber operations which will impact about 65 employees starting Monday, April 17, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Tolko’s Armstrong mill is undergoing a temporary shift reduction that will cost the jobs of about 65 employees.

Tolko communications advisor Chris Downey confirmed the shift reduction in its lumber operations Tuesday.

Both the planer and the sawmill will be moving from two shifts to a single shift starting Monday, April 17, said Downey.

Employees were informed of the change Monday, April 10.

Downey says the shift reduction is due to high fibre costs and weak North American lumber markets.

“This is not ideal, and from a people and production perspective, we would always rather be fully operational,” Downey said.

Downey did not say how long the temporary shift reduction will last.

The Armstrong mill, along with Tolko’s Soda Creek mill, returned to work on March 6 after being shut down in late December due to a lack of available economic fibre and weak markets.

